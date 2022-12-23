Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $22.66 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 644,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

PBF Energy Price Performance

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.