Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Gilead Sciences worth $162,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 686,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after buying an additional 145,858 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 5,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,505. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

