Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,053 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Lamar Advertising worth $45,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. 929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

