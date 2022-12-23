Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 181,488 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lennar worth $67,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

