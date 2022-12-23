Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,209,000 after buying an additional 380,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.16, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

