Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.9 %

PANW stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.16, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.