Pan American Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 4,152 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 682,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $8,461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 490,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 322,443 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

PAAS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 94,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.