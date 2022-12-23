Paradiem LLC Acquires 25,557 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after purchasing an additional 372,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

