Paradiem LLC Acquires 777 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner Stock Performance

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

IT stock opened at $335.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.27. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.