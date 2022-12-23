Paradiem LLC Grows Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camtek to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Camtek Trading Down 4.6 %

CAMT stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $971.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

