Paradiem LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

