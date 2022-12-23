Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 179,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 4.59% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.