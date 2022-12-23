Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

PLC stock opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.01. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.64 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.50.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,848.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

