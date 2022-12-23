Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Park Lawn Stock Down 1.9 %
PLC stock opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.01. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.64 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,848.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
