Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.66. 49,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,302,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

