Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Paradiem LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

