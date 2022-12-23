PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,981. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

