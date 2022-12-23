Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.16 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.78 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.