Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.13

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.13 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 30.11 ($0.37). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38), with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.12. The stock has a market cap of £11.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08.

About Pennant International Group

(Get Rating)

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.