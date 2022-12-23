PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.09 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88.
