Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 50,000 shares.
Peruvian Metals Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Peruvian Metals
Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peruvian Metals (DUVNF)
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.