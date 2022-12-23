PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Director Brian Reid Purchases 2,700 Shares

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Brian Reid purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of ISD opened at $11.94 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.
Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
