PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Director Brian Reid Purchases 2,700 Shares

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Brian Reid purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ISD opened at $11.94 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

