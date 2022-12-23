Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

