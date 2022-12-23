Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $137.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $100.53 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

