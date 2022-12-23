Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.