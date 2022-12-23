Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 438.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOC opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.