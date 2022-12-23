Pocket Network Price Up 3.4% This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $75.65 million and approximately $736,019.98 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

