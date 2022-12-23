Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.25. 480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAMPF. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.