Polianta Ltd Acquires 2,000 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 34.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in PVH by 13.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PVH by 524.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 117.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in PVH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,047 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at PVH

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

