Polianta Ltd Acquires 9,000 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 3.9% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.