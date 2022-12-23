Polianta Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 34,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,919. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

