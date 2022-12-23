Polianta Ltd Buys 2,200 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,731.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 635,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 612,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 2.9 %

CPE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 2,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,030. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

