Polianta Ltd Buys New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $472,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.57. 21,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

