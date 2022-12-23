Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 82,700 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 3.2% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,254 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $56.67. 47,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

