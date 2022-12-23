Polianta Ltd Grows Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in United States Steel by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in United States Steel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,957,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in United States Steel by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 179,425 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. 37,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

