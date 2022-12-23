Polianta Ltd Has $585,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,329. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

