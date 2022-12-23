Polianta Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Polianta Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,779. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.