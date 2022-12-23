Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80. 41,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 216,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Pop Culture Group Stock Up 7.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
Pop Culture Group Company Profile
Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.
