PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.35

PotCoin (POT) traded up 90.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. PotCoin has a market cap of $804,099.21 and approximately $0.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 102.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00394187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

