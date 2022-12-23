PotCoin Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PotCoin has a market cap of $806,067.98 and approximately $13.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00389604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

