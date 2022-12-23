Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 25th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of PLPC opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $413.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

