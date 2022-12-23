Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $204.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.