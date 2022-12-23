Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $866,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $227.00 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.82 and a 200 day moving average of $256.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

