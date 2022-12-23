Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 450 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $451,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $299,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $156.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

