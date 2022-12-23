Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 9,262 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 8.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 854,898 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

