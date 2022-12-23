Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ares Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 785.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. 16,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,978. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.