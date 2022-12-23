Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.29. The stock had a trading volume of 115,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

