Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 7.9% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $167.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,224. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

