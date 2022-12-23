Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 13,448 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $242,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,061,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,672,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,717,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,481,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,465 shares of company stock worth $1,690,699 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 38,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,049. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

