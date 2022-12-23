PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $864,600.00 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 207,804 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. BTIG Research began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

