Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.36.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,944,306. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 43.6% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 364.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

